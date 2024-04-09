Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Emergency Planning Continues For Westland District

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 12:56 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

Arrangements are well underway to activate an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) as required from tomorrow morning in Westland because of the MetService severe weather forecast.

The updated MetService warning from this morning remains at an orange warning.  One of the changes however, is the rainfall intensities increasing from 20-30mm per hour to 25-35 mm per hour. 

Agencies met this morning, starting with a forecast update from MetService.  Emergency services and other key agencies such as infrastructure entities, representatives from the farming community, Department of Conservation and regional and local councils shared their updates.  Several agencies are deploying additional resources into the area, including support personal for South Westland.

“There is a considerable amount of caution and concern regarding this weather event.  We cannot be complacent.  MetService has kept the warning level at Orange, however with the amount of rainfall forecast we must remain prepared” said Claire Brown, Group Manager, West Coast Emergency Management.

There are a number of events and activities around the coast at this time.  We are asking everyone to keep up to date on the road conditions and to be careful traveling as the worst of the weather passes by in the next three days.

People in the area are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information by: 

 

