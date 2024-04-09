Three get nothing for free after alleged burglary

Three youths who allegedly smashed their way into a Papatoetoe store to steal vapes have been arrested.

At about 1.25am, Police were notified of a group of four people who had allegedly used a hammer to smash a glass front door of a store on St George Street.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander, Inspector Ross Ellwood, says four people gained entry to the shop before taking a number of items.

“One male armed with a hammer smashed most of the glass counter tops while two others grabbed items out from the smashed shelves.

“The group has taken a number of products before fleeing the store.

“A witness driving past at the time quickly notified Police, who were on the scene within minutes and located the youths nearby.”

Inspector Ellwood says Police also managed to recover most of the stolen items.

“For those who choose to engage in this type of behaviour, know that we will continue to make arrests and hold those offenders to account.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions.”

Three youths, aged 14, 13 and 11, have been referred to Youth Aid and enquiries are continuing to identify the fourth occupant.

