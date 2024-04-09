Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three get nothing for free after alleged burglary

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three youths who allegedly smashed their way into a Papatoetoe store to steal vapes have been arrested.

At about 1.25am, Police were notified of a group of four people who had allegedly used a hammer to smash a glass front door of a store on St George Street.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander, Inspector Ross Ellwood, says four people gained entry to the shop before taking a number of items.

“One male armed with a hammer smashed most of the glass counter tops while two others grabbed items out from the smashed shelves.

“The group has taken a number of products before fleeing the store.

“A witness driving past at the time quickly notified Police, who were on the scene within minutes and located the youths nearby.”

Inspector Ellwood says Police also managed to recover most of the stolen items.

“For those who choose to engage in this type of behaviour, know that we will continue to make arrests and hold those offenders to account.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions.”

Three youths, aged 14, 13 and 11, have been referred to Youth Aid and enquiries are continuing to identify the fourth occupant.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 