Police Make Arrest Following Vandalism In Auckland Central, Enquiries Continue

Police investigating an alleged act of vandalism on the rainbow pedestrian crossing on Karangahape Road have made an arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, Auckland City CIB, says Police have been making extensive enquiries into the report of wilful damage since the incident on 28 March.

“As a result of our enquiries, a 31-year-old Auckland man was arrested on Wednesday evening.

“He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday 15 April 2024.

“While this matter is now before the Court, and we are limited in further comment, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police would like to thank the public for the information provided to assist us with locating the man.

“We have received several reports of information to date, which were vital in us making this arrest,” Detective Senior Sergeant Allan says.

“Police are also continuing to appeal for information from the public to identify three other people believed to be involved.

“At this stage, the vehicle of interest has also not yet been located and we are continuing to make enquiries.”

Police ask anyone with information on the incident, who have not yet spoken to Police, to please contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240328/6111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

