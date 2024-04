Road Down To One Lane - SH 5, Glengarry - Eastern

State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupō Road) is down to one lane near Glengarry, following a crash earlier today.

The crash, involving a truck and another vehicle, was reported to Police at around 8.55am.

Nobody was injured, however the truck is still blocking the northbound lane of State Highway 5, near the intersection with Beattie Road.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving along this section of the road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media