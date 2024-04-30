Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For Solutions To Problems Facing Raetihi's Unmanned Recycling Station

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 11:57 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council is calling on the Raetihi community to help resolve challenges with the unmanned recycling station on SH4 which could place its future in jeopardy.

In addition to the $60,000 per year cost to service the recycling station it has been plagued by a number of operational and environmental challenges that demand immediate attention.

Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra said Council was seeking ideas and support from the community for a long-term, sustainable solution, that would address the site's challenges.

"We are open to considering all options, and while closure would be a last resort, we may unfortunately need to do so if the issues cannot be resolved," he said.

“The unmanned facility is grappling with a range of inter-related issues including excessive volumes, improperly presented recycling materials, contaminated recycling, and non-recyclable rubbish being dumped at the site.

The facility often becomes cluttered and unsightly, with recyclable materials overflowing and littering the surrounding area. This not only poses a visual blight but also creates health and safety hazards, attracting pests and risks contaminating local watercourses and drains.

Uncleaned and improperly sorted recyclables render a lot of the recyclable material non-recoverable. As a result, much of what could be recycled is instead sent to landfill, further increasing costs and environmental impact.

Moreover, the presence of non-recyclable rubbish, including food waste and occasionally animal carcasses, exacerbates the problem,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The current situation at the recycling station is simply unsustainable.

Council and our contractors are spending considerable time and effort managing these issues straining our limited resources and diverting attention from other community needs.”

Mr Dutra added that with current financial pressures Council has received feedback that the yearly $60,000 cost of maintaining the site could be better redirected elsewhere.

It has been highlighted that Raetihi residents already have access to good waste management alternatives including weekly curbside rubbish, recycling, and food scrap collection services, along with the nearby Waimarino Transfer Station in Ohakune.

There is a view that we need to make better use of these existing services, which are both more efficient and environmentally responsible," he said.

“The decision on the future of the decision unmanned recycling station will be guided by community feedback and the effectiveness of any interim solutions to reduce the current strain.

The closure of the site would be a significant step, but it may become necessary if we cannot together resolve the ongoing issues. We invite the community to work with us to find the best path forward.

The issue is on the Agenda for the next Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board meeting on Thursday 2 May. If residents have ideas for resolving the issues please talk with your local Council or Community Board member, or alternatively, email info@ruapehudc.govt.nz

Clive Manley

Chief Executive

Ruapehu District Council

Raetihi unmanned recycling bin issues. Photo supplied.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 