Quick Arrest Following Jewellery Store Burglary, Motueka

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Constable Kelvin Heiford:

Police investigating a burglary at a Motueka jewellery store have made an arrest and recovered $50k worth of jewellery following a search warrant.

Police were alerted to the burglary on High Street at 3.45am on Tuesday morning.

A Ute allegedly pulled up outside the store, driving away a short time later.

This vehicle was later found around 5:45am by Police and Fire and Emergency on fire at the intersection of Whakarewa Street and Queen Victoria Street.

The 32-year-old man taken into custody has been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Nelson District Court this morning.

