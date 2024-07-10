Kaipātiki Reserve Opens State Of The Art Wāhi Tākaro On 13 July 2024

Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara is delighted to announce the opening of the new Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara inspired wāhi tākaro (play space and community recreational area) at Kaipātiki Reserve on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The formal opening address will begin with a whakawātea and whakamoemiti undertaken by Mana Whenua elder, Glen Wilcox, starting at 6:45 am. This will signal the opening of the completed Kaipātiki Reserve. The community is invited to an open day gala and sausage sizzle at the reserve following the formal opening, which begins at 9:30 am.

The expansive new development commenced in late January 2023. Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara, an equal pairing between Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, the local board, and governing body councillor for the Rodney District are very satisfied the project and believe it has finished to the calibre as planned. Chairperson, Tamaki Mercer, and the Board, extends a special thank you to the contractors and those who worked on this commitment over the years.

Tamaki says, “Restoration and development of the reserve is in line with the Kaipātiki Reserve Management Plan, which sets the ongoing vision for the reserve. We look forward to welcoming the community, in particular the tamariki, to enjoy this long-awaited space of recreation and taiao (environment) upon this historic whenua of the Kaipara.

The redevelopment includes a new playground which incorporates māra hūpara (traditional Māori play elements), a carpark, basketball court, and multiple covered BBQ areas with seating. The redevelopment now has new public toilet facilities, paths, and enhancements to the reserve entrance. The works also include the construction of two rentable holiday cabins (one of which is suitable for accessible users) and provision for 5 self-contained campervan (SCC) sites available for temporary stays via the Auckland Council accommodation booking system.

The design incorporates narratives which seek to appreciate the Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara people, lands, waters, heritage, and ancestry. The designs have been guided by prominent artist, and designer Bernard Makoare (Te Uri o Hau; Ngāti Whātua; Te Waiariki; Te Kai Tutae; Te Rarawa; Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu).

In addition to creating a hub for recreational activity, the project aims to enhance the mauri (life force) of Kaipātiki and Te Awa Kahawai, the geothermal field. The reserve remains a taonga tuku iho (treasure) to be passed on. This is achieved through stormwater drainage improvements and extensive ecological and restoration planting undertaken on site. Care has been undertaken by Green Space led by Eli Foreman and his team specialising in native fauna.

Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara have long connections with the geothermal springs located on the reserve. The mineral springs being recognised for their rongoā (natural healing qualities). The Crown formally returned the reserve jointly to Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara with Auckland Council in 2013 under the Tiriti o Waitangi settlement agreement after acquiring the land in July 1878. Since the establishment of the co-governance arrange the original name to the whenua of Kaipātiki has officially been restored.

