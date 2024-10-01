Paid Parking Coming To Petone At $3 Per Hour

Petone’s 33 new solar-powered parking meters will start operating from this afternoon after Council agreed to the initiative at a meeting today.

It will see paid parking, with a $3 hourly rate and a two-hour time limit, in place along Jackson Street from Hutt Road to Cuba Street.

Peel Carpark will have six free carparks with a time limit of two-hours, with the remaining parks having a paid time limit of four-hours. This will be implemented in the coming weeks.

The measures will ensure a regular rotation of vehicles which is better for businesses and those looking to shop They will be effective seven days a week from 9am-5pm.

The new parking rules were confirmed in June as part of Council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) which underwent an extensive public consultation process.

Paid parking in Petone will be Zone HC2, the same as in Lower Hutt’s CBD. This means that if you pay for parking anywhere in HC2, you can move your vehicle to another part of the zone and use the remainder of your time allowance there.

Mobility parks on Jackson Street remain in place and become all hours' mobility parks. These will be paid parking to be consistent with those in Lower Hutt’s CBD. Mobility pass holders may pay for one hour of parking and stay for up to two hours - as long as a full hour of parking is paid for.

The location of the parking meters was selected using several criteria including positioning to adequate sunlight to charge the battery, easy to spot from the street, and positioned to minimise obstruction to business entranceways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Parking fees can be paid for with cash or cards at the parking meters, or by using the Pay My Park app.

Council’s Director of Economy & Development Jon Kingsbury says Council, like others around the country, is facing significant cost pressures.

"During our LTP process we had to consider either increasing rates for everyone or putting in place more targeted measures. This user pays approach to parking means we avoided an additional 1.5% rates increase for ratepayers.

"It's important that we have future-fit infrastructure that serves the needs of the community but also contributes back appropriately."

Parking wardens will be in the area from 2 October. They will have an initial focus on educating the community.

© Scoop Media

