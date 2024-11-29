Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Reopened, Police Appeal For Information Following Twyford Serious Crash

Friday, 29 November 2024, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Expressway has reopened, and Police are appealing for information following a three-vehicle crash in Twyford this afternoon.

At around 2:20pm Police responded to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway at Ngaruroro River Bridge following reports of the crash.

One person was transported to hospital after he was located in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or a white Nissan Serena passenger van prior to the crash and has not yet been in touch.

Information can be reported via 105 online [1] or over the phone.

Please reference event number: P060776535

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 