Road Reopened, Police Appeal For Information Following Twyford Serious Crash
Hawke’s Bay Expressway has reopened, and Police are appealing for information following a three-vehicle crash in Twyford this afternoon.
At around 2:20pm Police responded to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway at Ngaruroro River Bridge following reports of the crash.
One person was transported to hospital after he was located in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or a white Nissan Serena passenger van prior to the crash and has not yet been in touch.
Information can be reported via 105 online [1] or over the phone.
Please reference event number: P060776535