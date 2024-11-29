Road Reopened, Police Appeal For Information Following Twyford Serious Crash

Hawke’s Bay Expressway has reopened, and Police are appealing for information following a three-vehicle crash in Twyford this afternoon.

At around 2:20pm Police responded to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway at Ngaruroro River Bridge following reports of the crash.

One person was transported to hospital after he was located in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or a white Nissan Serena passenger van prior to the crash and has not yet been in touch.

Information can be reported via 105 online [1] or over the phone.

Please reference event number: P060776535

