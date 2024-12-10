Homicide Investigation Launched Following Naenae Death

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot in Naenae this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Seddon Street at 3.20pm today, after a man was located critically injured in the street.

Tragically despite the efforts of emergency services staff he died a short time later.

Cordons remain in place on Seddon Street and residents can expect to see a continued police presence into this evening as we conduct a scene examination and speak to potential witnesses.

We know this incident will have caused great concern for nearby residents and the wider Naenae community, and we will have an increased presence in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help our investigation, who has not yet spoken to officers.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote event number P060897936.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Inspector Simon De Wit, Hutt Valley Area Commander

