Mixed-Bag Of Weather For New Zealand This Week

Covering period of Monday 24th - Thursday 27th March

New Zealand is set to experience a week of varied weather patterns through till the end of the week. While the North Island anticipates generally pleasant conditions with intermittent showers, the South Island may see cooler temperatures accompanied by occasional rainfall.

The slow-moving rain band that tracked up the South Island over the weekend, finally made it onto the lower North Island this morning (Monday). These gloomy wet conditions are expected to continue north throughout the day as a cooler airmass holds firm over the South Island, however rain is expected to clear from the south. Unfortunately, this weakening band of rain isn’t going to bring much respite to the drought affected areas and the chance for meaningful rain this week remains low.

Don’t lock away those umbrellas just yet if you’re in the east of the South Island, as showers persist today and tomorrow. For the rest of the week, the South Island is set to see sunnier skies before the next cold front arrives on Wednesday morning, spreading rain and showers up the Island into Thursday.

MetService Meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube warns of chillier nights ahead “Behind the rainband on Thursday, a cooler airmass maintains colder overnight temperatures in many places, as well as cooler midday maximums in Southland”.

Not a lot of change is expected in the next few days for the North Island, as the weather is expected to keep things cloudier with intermittent showers projected to occur for some. Dube says “Although the North Island should see areas of cloud and rain through the week, sports lovers will be happy to hear that dry and sunny weather are on the cards for football’s Men’s Oceania qualifier final between the All Whites and New Caledonia tonight (Monday) in Auckland; as well as during cricket’s double header on Wednesday when the White Ferns take on Australia in the women’s clash, then later in the men’s clash, the Blackcaps take on Pakistan.”

