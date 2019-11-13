Award winners lead the way in Sustainable Energy practise

An innovative modular hydro system in remote Nepal, a chain of youth hostels reducing their emissions, a solar-powered kiwi hatchery, and a Northland School, are just some of the highlights of the Sustainable Electricity Association’s (SEANZ) annual awards for 2019.

SEANZ Board Director Rebecca George said that this year had seen more nominations than any time in the award's 10-year history.

“The increased number of nominations this year reflects the growing number of companies providing valuable solutions to their clients' energy challenges, saving them money, reducing their carbon footprint, and enabling their energy independence,” Ms George said.

The awards are sponsored by solar inverter manufacturer Fronius and winners were announced at the industry dinner as part of the SEANZ annual conference "Tomorrow's Energy Today".

This year’s event over two days included a professional development and technical training day, new technology showcase, and the main plenary day. Speakers from across New Zealand and Australia covered real-world solutions supporting the rapid movement to decentralisation, digitalisation and decarbonisation, in our energy system.

The full list of SEANZ 2019 Award winners is:

1. Best Off-Grid Renewable System

• Winner: EcoInnovation for the Mohari Village Micro-hydro Project in Nepal

• Runner-up: Vector Powersmart for the Niue Renewable Energy Project

2. Best Grid-Connected Renewable System

• Winner: Infratec Sunergise JV for the Nauru Energy Initiative 1.15 MW Solar Farm

• Runner-up: Reid Technology for the Mainfreight Auckland Solar Project

3. Dave Keppel Innovation Award

• Winner: Revolve Energy and Vector Powersmart for Camp Glenorchy

• Runner-up: Ecoinnovation for the SHP-Triplex Solar Hydraulic Water Pump

4. Best Small Business

• Winner: Infinite Energy NZ Limited

• Runner-up: Ecoefficient Solutions NZ

5. Best Environmental Impact

• Winner: Sunshine Solar for YHANZ

• Runner-up: Revolve Energy and Vector Powersmart for Camp Glenorchy

6. Best Large Business

• Winner: Mercury

• Runner-up: Vector Powersmart

7. Best Community Energy Project

• Winner: SuperPower Technologies for Kaitaia College

• Runner-up: Mercury for A Brighter Future for Kiwi project

More information, images and videos of the award winners can be found at https://www.seanz.org.nz/seanz_awards2019

© Scoop Media

