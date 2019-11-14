NZ Plant Based Fast Food Chain to equity crowdfund



Lord of the Fries, New Zealand’s only plant based fast food chain is now adding something extra to the menu - an opportunity for investors and supporters to be part of a shareholding offer through crowdfunding with Pledgeme.

The shares will be in the holding company Chip Lord New Zealand Limited which holds the franchise for New Zealand and there will be 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 available with a minimum investment of $250.

Both Ordinary (voting) and Investor (limited voting) are on offer. Shares are valued at $1 per share. With a projected turnover of $3.42m this financial year, the company has been valued at $6m. Equity Crowdfunding will go live on Pledgeme on Monday 18th of November at 10am.

The demand for plant based food options is booming around the world, and Lord of the Fries plant based fast food chain sits right at the forefront of that movement, offering a 100% plant based menu fast food menu.

The traditional franchise growth approach is felt to be too slow with the growth and demand in the plant based sector here and globally. The money raised through the equity crowdfunding campaign will support faster growth for Lord of the Fries in New Zealand, both for competitive reasons and to ensure they can rapidly increase their positive impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare.

Some quick facts from the recent report commissioned by Food Frontier and undertaken by Colmar Brunton looking;

Over 1.5 million NZers are eating less meat

That is 1 in 3 Nzers are consciously reducing their meat consumption

44% of meat reducers are Baby Boomers

More than 6 in 10 Nzers have tried or are interested in trying the new plant based products.

Lord of the Fries, founded in Australia and now with 30 stores throughout Australaisa, is the biggest plant based fast food chain in the Southern Hemisphere. Their menu is not only 100% Vegan, it is certified Halal and Kosher. Their offer also includes low gluten options, and an ever changing roster of special burgers, fries, hot dogs, desserts, sauces and drinks.

“We see our brand serving the future of food, offering customers, whether vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or omnivore, great tasting comfort food that just happens to be 100% plant based, and importantly is cooked in a 100% plant based kitchen,” said NZ’s very own Lord of the Fries, Bruce Craig.

Lord of the Fries launched in New Zealand 3 years ago and since then stores have opened in K Road, downtown Auckland, Queenstown and Wellington.

Auckland based husband and wife Bruce and Baksho Craig, experienced a Lord of the Fries restaurant when delayed in Melbourne where they were grounded because of the Bali Volcano. It was serendipitous. They liked the food and the philosophy and knew such a fast food option would appeal to New Zealanders. They purchased the franchise for New Zealand and the rest is history.

