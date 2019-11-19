XE Data Update - NZ Q3 Producer Price Index
The NZ Q3 Producers Price Index (PPI) for has just been released.
The PPI came in better than expected.
NZ PPI Q3 (compared with Q2):
PPI
Inputs +1.0%
Consensus +0.2%
PPI Outputs +0.9% Consensus +0.4%
The NZD is marginally higher in immediate response.
Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade auction takes place overnight.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD 0.6390 / 0.6415
NZDAUD 0.9385 / 0.9410
NZDEUR 0.57765 / 0.5790
NZDGBP 0.4925 / 0.4950
NZDJPY 69.40 / 69.65
ends