WAVE celebrated for its Corporate Sponsorship initiatives



The Bay of Plenty’s leading creative agency has been recognised for its commitment to the community with the Corporate Sponsorship Award at the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards.

WAVE Creative Communications Agency says the Air New Zealand-sponsored award is testiment to the hard work, creativity and dedication of its team to both WAVE and the wider community.

“We’re incredibly humbled by this recognition,” says WAVE Creative Communications Agency Director Glenn Dougal, following the award win at Trustpower Baypark Stadium earlier this month.

“For a number of years our team has been committed to maintaining a community-focused culture and staying on purpose ‘to inspire change through the power of creativity’, both within the business and the Bay of Plenty region.”

WAVE was established in Mount Maunganui 25 years ago and has been pushing the creative boundaries ever since.

“We’re focused on using our expertise and knowledge to build the creative reputation of the wider Bay of Plenty, through both our clients and the local groups and organisations we support, facilitate and sponsor,” says Brendan Herring, Creative Strategist and Director at WAVE.

“This, in turn, enables WAVE to build its own creative reputation. We’re passionate about sharing our experience and creativity in marketing, advertising and design with local organisations to help the community grow and thrive.”

On average, each WAVE staff member spends two weeks each year giving back to the community. This involves anything from serving in governance roles to developing students at Toi-Ohomai and Waikato University.

“We believe the biggest impact we can make is through the gifting of time and knowledge to help foster a better community and a business-friendly environment,” says Dougal.

Glenn himself chaired the Tauranga Arts Festival Trust for 10 years, assisting in raising over $5 million in funding, grants and ticket sales for the Tauranga Arts Festival, and WAVE is also an ongoing proud sponsor of the Festival .

Other organisations WAVE have supported include the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, Tarnished Frocks and Divas, CIB charity lunch, Business Womens’ Conference and the design of a charity rugby jersey for a Homes of Hope Charity event.

WAVE has also been actively involved in sitting on the NZQA advisory, sponsoring awards and mentoring students at Toi-Ohomai Institute of Technology, as well as hosting interns from the NZ School of Radio.

The creative team provides design thinking coaching expertise to Groundswell Festival of Innovation, and facilitates design thinking meet-ups. WAVE founded MoPed (Marketing Professionals Bay Of Plenty) and sponsors numerous other community initiatives and activities.

“By connecting to our wider community we each find our place in the world and create impact beyond what we’re paid to do.

“This leads to more satisfying work and life and a happier, more engaged team. We are blessed to live in a great community and have great companies that surround us,” adds Dougal.

The Westpac Tauranga Business Awards also acknowledged two of WAVE’s clients – EastPack picked up four awards including Tauranga Business of the Year, and Trustpower was a finalist for the Corporate Sponsorship award.

© Scoop Media

