Major accolades for Kiwi success story Bookme



Trail-blazing Kiwi online travel booking company Bookme has been acknowledged on both sides of the Tasman in two separate prestigious awards.

Bookme was last week announced the winner of the Best Online Travel Agent category at the Adventure Tourism Awards in Australia. The Adventure Tourism Awards recognises large and small businesses from Australia and New Zealand for their contribution to the tourism industry across 30 categories.

In addition, Bookme was a winner at the Deloitte Festival of Growth for the seventh consecutive year. Making the Master of Growth Index ranked 12th overall, Bookme is the fastest-growing tourism business represented in the category for 2019.

The accolades coincide with Bookme marking nine years in the market – first going live on November 16, 2010, from Queenstown.

“We are absolutely honoured to receive these two awards in the same week,” Bookme founder CEO James Alder says. “Not only has the company experienced significant year-on-year growth, Bookme has now been acknowledged for its contribution to and excellence within the tourism sector throughout Australia and NZ.

“Since being established nine years ago, Bookme has been dedicated to providing better prices to customers by increasing efficiencies and sustainability for activity and attractions operators. Our goal is to make the experience a win-win for both,” Alder adds.

