Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brave New World for Social Work

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers

21 November 2019

Social work in Aotearoa New Zealand has entered a pivotal period, providing unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and the enhancement of practice across the sector.

As the professional body for social workers in Aotearoa New Zealand, ANZASW welcomes these changes and will continue to lead from the front to build on the momentum for progress.

“2019 has been a catalytic year, in which we’ve seen, among other things, the passage of legislation requiring mandatory registration; the publication of a new, cutting edge Code of Ethics by ANZASW and the adoption of new best practice standards at Oranga Tamariki, Ministry for Children,” Lucy Sandford-Reed, Chief Executive of the Association, noted today.

“At such a moment, practitioners, employers, professional associations and unions should come together to deepen the integrity and competence of our profession. At the end of the day, all the stakeholders want the same thing: safe social workers practicing at the highest standards,” she added.

OT review a reminder to come together and step up

A landmark practice review published by Oranga Tamariki, Ministry for Children, this month is a timely reminder of the need for the profession as a whole to “be the change we wish to see,” ANZASW President Sharyn Roberts said.

"ANZASW supports the call for Oranga Tamariki to step up and create the type of Child Protection service that is expected by the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and proclaimed in the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, especially in the section “Duties of chief executive in relation to Treaty of Waitangi (Tiriti o Waitangi)”; to see actions, not just hear or read words.

“While we commend the CEO and the Minister for taking responsibility for the Ministry's shortcomings, we want to see the actions that back up the words. It has been over 30 years since the release of the groundbreaking report, Pūao-te-Āta-tū and we are still having the conversation about Māori children being over-represented in care. It is time for us all 'to put our money where our mouth is and step up,” the President observed.

Employers also need to be involved

The Association will continue to lead in this space by supporting members through advocacy, advice and CPD services. We will also engage in advocacy at the government, collegial and public level.

“However, employers also have a responsibility to ensure that the organisational environment is one that supports competent, ethical social work, where any gaps in practice are identified and closed quickly,” Chief Executive Sandford-Reed said.

ANZASW looks forward to working with peers and colleagues to ensure that practice standards evolve to deliver the best results for all.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 