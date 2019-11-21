Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sunscreens are safe

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Cosmetics NZ


Consumers can be assured that sunscreens sold in New Zealand are safe and follow rigorous and enforceable regulation, says Cosmetics New Zealand Executive Director Garth Wylie.

Cosmetics New Zealand believe that sunscreens available in New Zealand are effective when used as directed and when correctly tested to the joint standard AS/NZS 2604:2012, which follows the international standards organisation standard ISO 24444.

The results of sunscreen testing issued by Consumer NZ are deeply concerning and we urge the organisation to share the methodology used in sampling and the supply to the testing laboratory in Australia, so we can understand these claims and work together to resolve any inconsistencies.

"We need to understand that Consumer NZ and their testing agencies are following the same rigor and procedures that is required by our members, to ensure that the testing is consistent and accurate," said Mr Wyllie.

Executive Director Garth Wyllie said that "providing the highest quality and most efficacious sunscreen formulas so consumers stay safe in the sun, is a responsibility our members take extremely seriously. This commitment is reflected with our members’ recent decision to step in and fund the continuous improvement required for sunscreen standards in New Zealand in the absence of Government funding for the joint standard.

"It is important that sunscreen standards in New Zealand reflect the most updated international testing methods, so continuous improvement to the standard is vital.

"The industry supported the joint standard becoming mandatory under the Cosmetic Products Group Standard where sunscreens are currently regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"While we support that agency also enforcing the AS/NZS 2604:2012 standard for primary sunscreens it should be noted that the current standard and its upgrade would not exist if Cosmetics New Zealand had not provided the funding to retain it," said Mr Wyllie

"Cosmetics New Zealand believes that retaining the joint standard is essential as it ensures that sunscreen products available in New Zealand will continue to be safe and appropriate to the New Zealand environment and conditions, as they are in Australia."

Consumers are reminded that sunscreens should always be applied when outdoors as well as engaging in general sun-safe practices including generous product application and regular re-application avoiding peak sun exposure and wearing protective hat and clothing."

Mr Wyllie said, "it was deeply disappointing that the government had chosen not to fund this joint standard and that as a responsible industry body Cosmetics New Zealand felt the need to step up and provide the funding itself."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cosmetics NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 