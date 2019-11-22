Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

After strike, science workers refuse to fill paperwork

Friday, 22 November 2019, 5:07 pm
Press Release: PSA

Scientists, lab technicians and support staff employed by the National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research walked off the job around New Zealand on Thursday November 21.

The strike was the first ever taken by staff at a Crown Research Institute since their creation 27 years ago.

Public Service Association members are now taking part in an ongoing partial strike, refusing to fill out timesheet paperwork until December 6th.

This will impact upon NIWA’s ability to generate income.

Roddy Henderson is a hydrologist who works for NIWA in Christchurch, and says he took industrial action to defend his collective agreement from management’s union busting agenda.

"I’ve only been on strike once before in my life, in 1979 when Muldoon tried to deregister the PSA," he says.

"I never expected that 40 years later I’d have to do it all over again, and for similar reasons. NIWA have dragged out negotiations for 16 months and now our collective agreement has expired, so new staff have to go on individual agreements. It’s not good enough."

NIWA's employees in Bream Bay are rostered to work overtime every third weekend, and while most receive compensation for this NIWA management have refused this to some part-time staff.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says the union has found negotiations with NIWA a deeply frustrating experience.

"We don’t often encounter employers with such an outdated and hostile approach to bargaining. The issues at stake should not be hard to overcome," says Mr Barclay.

"We want them to provide fair overtime compensation for a small number of part time staff, pay transparency data showing what staff are paid compared to others in comparable roles elsewhere, and a bit more of a culture of respect in the workplace. Is that so much to ask?"

The union leader says if NIWA had been genuinely negotiating in good faith with the intention of settling an agreement, a deal would have been struck months ago.

Having already agreed to a 2% pay increase, the PSA feels NIWA are refusing to settle because they simply don’t want staff to join a union.

"We think this could have been settled without a strike, but our members are not prepared to just roll over and accept whatever an autocratic management team dictates them," says Mr Barclay.

"There has never been a strike before in any Crown Research Institute, which should indicate how deeply our members feel about this issue. We look forward to them changing their approach and bargaining in good faith, but if no progress is made our members will make plans for further industrial action."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 