Christchurch builder takes out national honours

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:53 am
Press Release: TMT Construction


Christchurch building firm TMT Construction Ltd has won the National Award for the “Renovations under $500,000” category in the Registered Master Builder “House of the Year” 2019 competition – the only Canterbury winner across 15 award categories this year.

TMT Construction Ltd is a small Christchurch building firm specialising in villa and bungalow renovations.

Registered Master Builder judges praised TMT Construction’s work on the winning house – a beautiful character home in Strowan, saying: “The seamless extension is so in keeping with the original house. The remarkable ceiling to the new veranda echoes the rimu floors within and handcrafted rimu window joinery and sculpted posts showcase expert craftsmanship”.

TMT Construction owner and builder Tim Moriarty says he’s still coming to terms with his National award win.

“I am so proud of the houses we renovate and build. I particularly enjoyed this home as it really allowed us to handcraft so many elements and the end product was awesome.

“As a company, my team and I just want to build great homes for our clients. It is phenomenal to have all our hard work recognised at a National level.”

Winners of the Registered Master Builder House of the Year 2019 competition were announced in Auckland on Saturday evening (23 November 2019). Across 15 award categories, TMT Construction Ltd was the only national winner from Canterbury.

Located in central Christchurch, TMT Construction Ltd specialises in complete villa and bungalow renovations.

Tim says he loves renovations so much that he and wife Tamara recently purchased a 120-year-old villa in Merivale which is now completely gutted and a sympathetic restoration underway.

“The building site has proved a treasure trove of historical items, from ink wells to pottery and even a 100-year-old shoe,” Tim says.

“Too many beautiful homes have been bowled by the earthquakes. I am really looking forward to ensuring some of our classic architecture and history remains in Christchurch.”

