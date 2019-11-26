Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Report on Auckland Property Market

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Opes Partners

New Report on Auckland Property Market Gives Investors Understanding Of the Market

Opes Partners have just released a new report on the Auckland Property Market.

Rather than looking at niche data or metrics that other companies haven't explored, the report aims to give a basic overview of the market in Auckland – all in one place.

Managing Partner, Andrew Nicol, says "it's important that we give homeowners and investors an understanding of the fundamentals of the Auckland property market".

"While many other companies and writers have created content about what's happening at one point in time, the report aims to give a comprehensive 'always up to date' understanding of Auckland."

One statistic that may surprise some Aucklanders is that the median house price in New Zealand has increased by 6.3% year-on-year over the last decade – that's despite that the market has been relatively flat during the previous 3 years.

The fastest-growing suburbs are Point Chevalier, Oneroa, Westmere, Ponsonby and Orakei whereas the slowest growing suburbs were Auckland Central, Grafton, Conifer Grove, Pahurihuri and Warkworth.

The rental market has also been kinder to 2 bedroom flats than to 3 bedroom houses over the last three years. Between October 2016 and 2019, the median rent on a three-bedroom house increased from $620 to $630 (0.5% per year) whereas the rent on a two-bedroom flat went up from $450 to $495 (3.2% per year).

"This isn't necessarily attention-grabbing, big-headline sort of stuff. It's the basics that people need to know to get to grips with the Auckland property market" Nicol says.

"At the end of the day, we want this report to be always up to date so it can be a reference point for investors and homeowners about the long term fundamentals about the housing market.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Opes Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 