Rules for building on liquefaction-prone ground

28 November 2019

Improvements made to rules for building on liquefaction-prone ground

The latest changes to the Building Code will support safer and more resilient buildings on liquefaction-prone ground, and make it easier to build steel framed housing, says Dave Robson, Manager of Building Performance and Engineering at MBIE.

The changes mean that buildings on liquefaction-prone ground will require specifically designed foundations and promote robust foundation designs that are suitable for the site soil conditions.

“When we consulted on the proposed changes in August 2019, we received strong feedback that the changes are necessary and the building sector is supportive,” Mr Robson says.

“The changes are already in place in the Canterbury region, so this provides much needed clarity to both councils and engineers. It ensures new homes across New Zealand are being built safely and strongly enough to withstand liquefaction risks.

“There will be a two-year transition period for the changes, which will provide councils enough time to map liquefaction-prone areas in their region.”

“Today we’ve also made changes to the Building Code that will support steel framed housing, making it a more viable option for those looking to build. This change comes into effect after a four month transition period.”

“This gives developers and designers more construction options, particularly when building higher-density housing, and is good for the market overall,” says Mr Robson.

A number of smaller changes have also been made as part of the latest changes to the Building Code. See the full list on the Building Performance website.

