How to maximise the benefits of telematics systems

28 November 2019

New guidance from Global Fleet Champions shows fleet managers how to maximise the benefits of telematics systems

A digital revolution is transforming the way we monitor vehicles and drivers. In-vehicle data recorders, also known as ‘telematics’, are capable of recording and processing a large amount of information at an extraordinary rate. If used effectively, this information can help fleet managers reduce road risk within their organisation [1].



New guidance from Global Fleet Champions outlines how fleet managers can get maximum benefits from their investment in telematics systems, from gathering the most relevant information, to analysing the data captured and encouraging safer driving behaviour through targeted interventions.





Telematics – What next? features advice from key industry players, including Verizon Connect, who advise fleet managers on how to utilise telematics effectively, including using gamification techniques to engage drivers with the technology [2].



The guidance also includes case studies, such as from insurance firm ingenie who take a data-driven approach to behavioural change – using telematics to recognise risk patterns and develop targeted measures to reduce road risk.



Caroline Perry, NZ director at Brake, the road safety charity said: “Global Fleet Champions’ guidance for fleet managers outlines best practice for anyone who employs people who drive for work, to help them manage work-related road risk.



“Vehicle technology such as telematics can help fleet managers identify and address risky driving behaviour to prevent crashes. It can also help us to understand why crashes occur so we can prevent them from happening again. Safe vehicles are vital for safe and healthy journeys and we urge all fleet managers to choose the safest vehicles they can afford, and to utilise technology such as telematics, to help keep drivers and all road users as safe as possible on our roads.”



Download the report here.



Endnotes

[1] International Transport Forum, Discussion Paper 15: Data-led governance, 2017

[2] Steinberger, F. et al. (2017), From road distraction to safe driving: Evaluating the effects of boredom and gamification on driving behaviour, physiological arousal, and subjective experience, Computers in Human Behaviour, Vol 75.



Notes to Editors:

About Brake

Brake is an international road safety charity. Its New Zealand division promotes road safety and campaigns against the carnage on New Zealand roads. It is also fundraising to improve support for families bereaved and injured in road crashes. To support Brake, go to www.brake.org.nz. Support books for children and adults bereaved in road crashes are available for free to families by contacting Brake on info@brake.org.nz or 021 407 953.





Road crashes are not accidents; they are devastating and preventable events, not chance mishaps. Calling them accidents undermines work to make roads safer, and can cause insult to families whose lives have been torn apart by needless casualties.

About Global Fleet Champions

Global Fleet Champions is a not-for-profit global campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution caused by vehicles used for work purposes.



Global Fleet Champions calls on all organisations that employ people who drive for work to prioritise safety and sustainability of movement, through good leadership and robust policies and procedures. The campaign also calls on governments to regulate and enforce the safe, sustainable operation of vehicles that move goods and people, through licensing and traffic rules, road policing and tougher penalties.



The campaign is underpinned by five pillars that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Decade of Action for Road Safety and its ‘safe system’ approach to road safety.



The five pillars of Global Fleet Champions are:

• Driver behaviour (sponsored by Allianz Insurance plc);

• Journey routing and modal choice (sponsored by Verizon Connect);

• Incident analysis and intervention (sponsored by Verizon Connect);

• Community outreach (sponsored by Arval UK); and

• Vehicle procurement and maintenance.



Global Fleet Champions is free to join. It’s a partnership initiative, overseen by academic and practitioner experts working in the field of occupational road risk. It is administered by Brake, the road safety charity.



Follow Global Fleet Champions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ends



© Scoop Media

