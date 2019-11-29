Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019



Auckland, November 29, 2019



Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019





GMP Pharmaceuticals team



GMP Pharmaceuticals has won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at last night’s Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – South & East regions.

The dietary supplements manufacturer also provides services like product formulation and packaging solutions, and Head of Marketing & Sales (NZ), Evan Rees, says the award validates the great work they’re doing in New Zealand.

“This accolade will also enhance our reputation with our trading partners around the world.”

GMP Pharmaceuticals also won the Excellence in International Trade category to make it eligible for the supreme award.

Other individual category winners included hire equipment company Hirepool, sustainable milk production and animal health business Farm Medix Ltd, new generation compression tights manufacturer Clique Fitness Ltd, fire safety and protection specialists Global Fire, scrap metal business Endless Metals, tertiary training facility Manukau Institute of Technology, full-service construction and development company Home (Home Construction Ltd) and beauty cosmetics business Revitalash NZ (Kiara Cosmetics Ltd).



Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett congratulates the businesses on the success they have achieved.

“These awards bring together businesses to showcase their talent, their strategic thinking, marketing and customer services and much more. Our winners and finalists are todays employers and tomorrows wealth providers. They deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” says Barnett.

Auckland Business Chamber partners with Auckland Council’s economic growth agency – Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) – to present the awards.

ATEED Chief Executive, Nick Hill, praises businesses recognised in the awards, describing small and medium sized businesses as essential in helping to create ‘quality jobs for all Aucklanders’.

“Auckland’s south and east are home to more than 58,000 businesses, of which 98 per cent are SME. Manufacturing continues to thrive as the region’s largest employer. As Auckland prepares for the future, it is exciting to see existing and new manufacturing businesses displaying an impressive level of innovation and new product development,” says Hill.

Jeff Driscoll, Westpac Regional Commercial Manager, Auckland, says the Westpac Business Excellence Awards are about taking time out to recognise the smartest, savviest and strongest businesses in the Auckland community.

“It’s been fantastic to see the high calibre of entries this year. Auckland is the biggest cog in New Zealand’s economy and fundamentally important to our global success,” says Driscoll.



Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – South & East winners:



Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand

Winner: Clique Fitness Ltd



Excellence in Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Winner: Global Fire



Excellence in Innovation - sponsored by Nauhria Precast

Winner: Farm Medix Ltd



Excellence in International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Winner: GMP Pharmaceuticals



Excellence in Marketing - sponsored by Villa Maria

Winner: Hirepool



Excellence in Strategy and Planning - sponsored by NZO2O

Winner: Endless Metals



Employer of the Year - sponsored by OfficeMax

Winner: Manukau Institute of Technology



Excellence in Community Contribution – sponsored by Westpac

Winner: Home (Home Construction Ltd)



People’s Choice Award – sponsored by Huawei

Winner: Revitalash NZ (Kiara Cosmetics Ltd)



Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac

Winner: GMP Pharmaceuticals

For a complete list of finalists and award ceremony details, please visit aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz



