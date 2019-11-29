Lightly Sparkling Rosé 2018 750ml – product recall

Villa Maria Estate Limited has recently become aware of instances of glass damage on the lip under the screwcap on some bottles of the 750mL Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé product. Customer wellbeing is paramount to Villa Maria and accordingly we are recalling batch number VM101L9238 of this product. Bottles from this batch should not be consumed.

If you have purchased a 750mL bottle of Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé since August 2019 we ask that you please refrain from opening the bottle and return the product to the retailer for a full refund. You can locate the batch number at the bottom of the bottle which has been stamped onto the glass.



Villa Maria CEO Justin Liddell emphasised that this is an incident isolated to this particular batch of the Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé and no other Villa Maria products have been impacted.



“Although this issue only impacts a very small proportion of the unique bottles we use for our Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling Rose 2018, customer safety and wellbeing are paramount so we are recalling the entire batch. Villa Maria’s reputation as New Zealand’s most awarded winery is founded on the highest quality standards from the vines to the bottle,” said Justin Liddell, CEO Villa Maria Estate Ltd.

The product was available from supermarket chains, various liquor outlets, Villa Maria Cellar Doors in Marlborough, Auckland and the Hawke’s Bay. The wine was also sold at the Villa Maria wine sale which took place at the Auckland and Hawke’s Bay cellar doors. A small quantity was sent to Tonga and Fiji.

We expect to launch our 2019 vintage of Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling Rose early in December. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this recall and thank you for your understanding and patience.





© Scoop Media

