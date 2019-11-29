Medsalv wins Going Circular Award

Medsalv wins Going Circular Award at NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards 2019

Christchurch-based company, Medsalv, took out the Auckland Council-sponsored Going Circular Award for 2019 at the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards last night, from a field of 10 finalists.

The award recognises the organisation making demonstrable progress towards ‘going circular’ and creating a step change from our current ‘take-make-waste’ economy towards one where materials are continuously kept in use so that waste and pollution are designed out of the system. Award-winning Medsalv re-processes single-use medical devices traditionally destined for landfill, reducing waste and costs for New Zealand’s healthcare sector.

“Medsalv is quite simply a game changer,” says Councillor Hills. “What the company has been able to achieve in reducing not only the alarming amount of medical waste we produce in Aotearoa, but also in reducing costs of waste disposal for our hospitals is a true circular economy success story.”

“On behalf of Auckland Council, we warmly congratulate the Medsalv team for a well-deserved win and applaud the efforts of the two finalists who received commendations, The Formary and Stone Arrow Jewellery.”



