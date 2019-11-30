Exercise en route thanks to Air New Zealand and Les Mills

Air New Zealand has teamed up with the world leaders in group fitness at Les Mills to create a series of inflight wellness exercises specifically designed to enhance the wellbeing of its customers.

By 1 December, all customers travelling on international Air New Zealand services will have access to a series of stretches, exercises and meditation techniques hosted on the airline’s inflight entertainment system to help ease the tensions of travelling.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says the partnership is all about leveraging the professional expertise of Les Mills trainers from around the world to enhance the inflight experience, with a focus on customers travelling in Economy cabins.

“We understand the challenges of flying – some customers want to relax and unwind, while others need to stretch and move their bodies while at altitude. The team at Les Mills has crafted these movements specifically for Air New Zealand customers so they feel refreshed and ready to enjoy their destination.”

With a tribe of over 140,000 fitness instructors across 20,000 clubs worldwide, Les Mills provides more than 50-years’ expertise in the fitness industry to Air New Zealand customers.

“This is two iconic Kiwi brands who continuously punch above their weight on the world stage, coming together to redefine the inflight experience and offer more wellness options for travellers,” says Chave.

Les Mills Creative Director Diana Mills says her team jumped at the challenge of designing simple and effective movements specifically for aircraft travel.

“It’s not about doing burpees and tuck jumps in the aisle. This all about demonstrating low-impact, carefully designed stretching and relaxation techniques that anyone can do discreetly in their seat to effectively alleviate any symptoms associated with travelling.

“Our trainers travel frequently and understand the importance of staying active in the air, so you feel as fresh and relaxed as you can to take on whatever adventure awaits you.”

Presented by a team of globally renowned Les Mills instructors, the wellness segments will be free to all customers as part of Air New Zealand’s inflight entertainment platform, with adaptations for Economy, and Business Premier seats.

Travellers can also enjoy a 10-day free trial of LES MILLS™ On Demand, opening up unlimited access to 800+ of the world’s best workouts that they can do in their hotel, office, or once they’re back home.

