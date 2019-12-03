YoungTEC conference tackles the challenge of tourism

3 December 2019

YoungTEC conference tackles the challenge of tourism as a career

The YoungTEC members gather today in Auckland to discuss and be part of the thought provoking theme, ‘Tourism is a great career, right?’ at this year’s YoungTEC Summit.

A record number of attendees will take a deep dive into the challenges our young people face when choosing tourism as a career and the event will provide some inspiration on how to approach these challenges.

Mike Phillips, who has a background as a lawyer, public speaker and radio host is facilitating the workshop on ‘Tourism as a career’. Mike is from LEGO Serious Play has an outstanding ability to create innovative solutions to challenges.

YoungTEC’s Chair Nicole Botting says ‘Tourism is an incredible career choice and we want to ensure that we are supporting the many new people joining our industry by giving our young people the tools they need to prolong their career in tourism.’

Matt Stenton from Go with Tourism (GWT) joins the panel session of ‘how we can better support our young people in tourism’ and after the $5.2 million investment provided towards the GWT initiative, he will share what GWT has in the pipeline to help build a better tourism workforce. Joining him on the panel is Dylan Rushbrook (Tourism Talent), Lisa Bond (Whale Watch Kaikoura), Travis Donoghue (thl) and facilitated by Zac Watson (ATEED).

Thanks for our partners Auckland Zoo, Grand Millennium Hotel Auckland, Hobbiton Movie Set and Tourism New Zealand.

Another YoungTEC event this week, the ‘Leadership Day’ facilitated by The Icehouse, is attended by a select group of young leaders within the tourism industry to build leadership capability and confidence. Thanks to AJ Hackett Bungy and the Hospitality Training Trust for your support.

