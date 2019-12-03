Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pultron Composites signs MoU with oil giant, Saudi Aramco

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Pultron Composites


Pultron Composites signs MoU with oil giant, Saudi Aramco
GISBORNE, NEW ZEALAND [3 December 2019]. Pultron Composites, based in Gisborne, New Zealand alongside its subsidiary company, Mateenbar in Dubai are pleased to announce a joint Memorandum of Understanding with oil giant, Saudi Aramco.

Pultron has a long-standing reputation of success in innovation and industry-firsts using pultrusion technology. Mateenbar™ is one of their great success stories, an industry-approved glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar. Mateenbar™ is corrosion-free and lightweight. It provides a longer lifespan and minimal life cycle costs compared to steel reinforcement.Pultron CEO, Jasper Holdsworth was in attendance at the Future Investment Initiative, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As part of the Future Investment Initiative, a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy was signed between Aramco and Pultron with a value of 93.75 million riyals ($NZ38.9m).

According to Saudi Aramco’s internal analysis, GFRP rebar is qualified to replace 10% of Saudi Aramco’s total steel demand. They have recently mandated GFRP rebar to be included in its engineering standards for reinforced concrete structures in corrosion-risk areas.

“The world’s largest company, Saudi Aramco, is endorsing our Mateenbar™ technology and mandating the use of GFRP rebar in slab-on-grade, seawalls, sidewalks, drainage channels and other coastal structures,” says Jasper Holdsworth.With Saudi Aramco’s non-metallic initiative, the MoU with Pultron aligns with their proactive approach to managing corrosion in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East. Mateenbar™ has made a name for itself in the Middle East as a superior alternative to steel in aggressive environments.

The Trade Commissioner to Saudi Arabia and the GCC at the NZ Embassy, Ahmad Zakkout stated, “It's fantastic to see New Zealand ingenuity being recognised in Saudi Arabia at the highest levels.”

Mateenbar is the principal supplier of GFRP rebar in the 21km-long Jizan Flood Mitigation Channel in Saudi Arabia. This channel is the only defence for the 400,000 barrel per day refinery built in an area of high flood risk between mountains and the coast. Once completed, it will be the largest project in the world to be fully-reinforced using GFRP rebar. Mateenbar has also been used as reinforcement for the Grand Paris Metro tunnel, the iconic Burj Al Arab, the F1 race track in Abu Dhabi and over 300 other high profile projects worldwide.

The use of Mateenbar™ is also gaining momentum closer to home, as engineers are seeking improved whole-of-life savings and sustainability, without compromising performance. The rebuild of the earthquake damaged State Highway 1 in Kaikoura is one such project where Mateenbar™ was used, providing a non-metallic and corrosion-free solution.


Pultron Composites, an industrial technology company based in Gisborne, specialising in the development and manufacture of customized fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) pultrusions. Pultron successfully developed more than 45 new specialist FRP structural products for marine, mining, infrastructure, electrical, agriculture and recreation applications. For more information visit www.pultron.com

Mateenbar™ is Pultron’s proprietary glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar. It is leading the world in durable rebar with distinct advantages including corrosion resistance; ¼ the weight of steel, high tensile strength (close to 2x the strength of steel); non-conductive; non-magnetic and consumes 70% the embodied energy of steel. It is used in large projects including bridges, tunnels, civil and infrastructure projects worldwide. For further information visit: www.mateenbar.com


ends

