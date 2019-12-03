Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland Inc and NZTE strengthen partnership

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland businesses can now harness the power of two after Northland Inc and New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) strengthened collaboration for the benefit of the region.

In October NZTE appointed David McLeish to the role of Northland Regional Manager and the agreement with Northland Inc sees the two agencies collocated, with McLeish working out of The Orchard, Northland Inc’s business and events hub in Whangārei, for the past month.

Joseph Stuart, General Manager, Business Innovation and Growth at Northland Inc, described the joint initiative between the regional development agency and NZTE, the country’s international development agency, as a “natural fit”, and believed it would prove a significant boon for Northland.

“We’re fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with such an outstanding business connector as NZTE, and to help the many aspiring and growing businesses in the region make a global impression,” he said. “This partnership is recognition of the burgeoning business export activity currently coming out of Northland.”

Lisa Thompson, General Manager, Customers at NZTE, said the move reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to Northland exporters.

“We’ve always maintained a link with Northland Inc, but it’s good to finally have a presence in Northland as opposed to us having a conversation from a distance. There’s a real synergy between our two agencies, so it’s great that we can harness this for Northland businesses.

“Northland is proving to be a fertile ground for business, and a big focus will be increasing the number of Māori businesses we are working with. I am excited about the opportunities to work with exporters in the region to help them grow internationally bigger, better and faster, for the good of New Zealand.”

NZTE is currently working with more than 100 businesses in the region

McLeish has been with NZTE in a variety of roles for 13 years, including spells in the agency’s offices in London, Singapore and Sydney.


Northland Inc Mission: To strengthen, diversify and grow the Northland economy.

New Zealand Trade & Enterprise
NZTE is the New Zealand government’s international trade promotion and business development agency. 
NZTE has a single purpose: growing companies internationally, bigger, better and faster, for the good of New Zealand.
We provide customised services and support to ambitious businesses looking to go global. We help them build their capability, boost their global reach, connect to other businesses and invest in their growth.  We also connect international investors with opportunities in New Zealand through a global network of investment advisors.
We employ 600 people, have more than 200 private sector partners and draw on a global network of thousands more.  We have people based in 50 offices, working across 24 time zones and 40 languages to support New Zealand businesses in over 100 countries. This global presence lets us deliver value to the businesses we support, through our unique know-how (knowledge and experience) and know-who (networks and connections).
We call on our government network and work closely with our NZ Inc partners and the business community, to grow our national brand and help businesses to open doors in global markets.

