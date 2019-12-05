STAAH Celebrates Ten Thousand Partners Worldwide

5th December 2019

Crossing yet another milestone in its journey of technology leadership, STAAH celebrates building strong partnerships of more than 10,000 partners worldwide.

The cloud-based leading technology solutions provider for the hospitality industry, STAAH Ltd., today announced that as of Thursday 5th December, it had passed the 10,000 partner properties mark.

In making the announcement, Gavin Jeddo, founding director of STAAH ltd., said, “This is a major milestone for our hospitality technology solutions business, which we launched in 2008 and has continued a strong and steady growth trajectory. We believe that our innovative products and services when teamed with strong partnerships in industry, puts us in a unique position among global service providers. It’s a tribute to the hard work and support of our teams across disciplines and the continued excellence of our innovation vision.”

STAAH has been addressing the online distribution needs of the accommodation providers, along with enhancing their online visibility through innovative and user-oriented technologies. STAAH has also seen significant growth of followers socially, through their thought-leadership content and engagements.

The next steps for STAAH include setting up further strategic partnerships, expanding integrations, continuous innovation in product development and services, and continued expansion of our offerings.

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000 partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.



