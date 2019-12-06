TSB grants help lifesavers gear up for summer

Summer has arrived and Surf Life Saving clubs around the country are entering their busiest time of year.

In addition to an ongoing partnership with Surf Life Saving New Zealand, TSB is again supporting the essential work done by clubs around the country by giving out $100,000 in grants.

This year the money will be used to fund volunteer support and education, and essential equipment ranging from a new ATV for a club in Canterbury, to junior training initiatives in Palmerston North and Tairua and new boards, skis and tubes for many others.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says the importance of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s work cannot be understated.

“Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s lifeguards saved 702 lives last year. That’s 702 families who have a loved one with them because of the work they do.

“It’s a remarkable statistic which demonstrates how much this organisation does for New Zealand, but it’s even more incredible when you consider that this is a charity, and the vast majority of the 4,900 lifesavers are volunteers,” says Ms Cooper.

“TSB is proud to do what we can to support this organisation which keeps Kiwis safe at the beach.”

The huge range of help Surf Life Saving volunteers give to beachgoers is reflected in the different uses the TSB grants will be put to.

Whiritoa Lifeguard Service in Coromandel took part in three missing person searches last summer, this year they’ll be better prepared thanks to TSB’s $5,000 grant for equipment, including hand-held radios, a rescue board and new shelter for the patrol tower.

Meanwhile, Sumner Surf Life Saving Club in Christchurch will use its grant to re-stock a depleted first aid supply and resuscitation equipment, Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club in Wairarapa will buy new rescue boards for cadets coming through the ranks, and Piha Surf Life Saving Club in Auckland is fixing its broken water tank so club members can stay hydrated in the sun.

Surf Life Saving clubs in New Zealand are heavily dependent on donations and CEO Paul Dalton says the money from TSB helps save Kiwi lives.

“Our clubs provide a vital service, but it’s not cheap to fund new equipment, education and services so we’re incredibly grateful for TSB’s grant support each year.

“Like us, TSB looks after New Zealanders. They understand how important the work we do is, and one of their goals is supporting local communities, so it’s a fitting partnership.”

