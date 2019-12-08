Spark South Island Network Services Restored

Media Advisory

8 December 2019, 10:15am

Spark South Island Network Services Restored

Spark can confirm that almost all of the impacted South Island broadband, mobile and landline services have now been restored. This has been achieved by a work-around using spare fibre strands and additional cables.

Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions resulting in flooding and slips in the area, both damaged fibre sites are still inaccessible and the timeline to restore these will depend on accessibility.

While the restoration of services is good news, Spark would like to remind customers that services are still vulnerable as they are reliant on a damaged cable which could be affected by moving weather conditions. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and share further updates as soon as possible.

We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and loss of service since last night and thank them for their patience as our team continues work to assess and restore services.

