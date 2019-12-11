Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OPPO Plans $10bn+ R&D Push for Smart Device Ecosystem

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: OPPO

Auckland, New Zealand- 11 December 2019 - Yesterday, OPPO held its OPPO INNO Day 2019 in Shenzhen, China, where it revealed its insights and initiatives for the era of intelligent connectivity, committing more than $10 billion (RMB 50 billion) in R&D to develop core technologies.

At the event, OPPO showcased a variety of smart devices, including smartwatches, smart headphones, 5G Smart Home router, AR glasses, alongside key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimisation.

OPPO INNO Day 2019 focused on the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries and brought together experts, partners and key opinion leaders to discuss the future of technology in the era of intelligent connectivity. Morgan Halim, managing director at OPPO New Zealand, believes the event shone a light on some of the key technologies that will reshape the way we connect, play and communicate.

“With the recent launch of 5G and continued adoption of AI in New Zealand, we are going to see increased intelligent connectivity across devices. Connecting these different devices into a smart ecosystem provides the foundations for new services, experiences and opportunities within the intelligent device market.”

“At OPPO, we believe the smartphone will be the gateway to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. 5G and AI will serve as the infrastructure of our integrated technology model, helping power new devices, data, computing, services and scenarios for our customers,” said Halim.

Seizing on the 5G Opportunity
In the next 3 years, OPPO will use its $10+ billion (RMB 50 billion) R&D budget to develop core technologies in hardware, software and systems, in addition to 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

In order to seize 5G opportunities, OPPO plans to implement three key strategies:

• OPPO will remain committed to further develop world-leading technologies by focusing on its core technologies, such as Flash Charge.

• OPPO will invest in building a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the gateway.

• OPPO will continue to rethink the user experience and optimise its content and service offerings to meet changing customer demands.

With 5G only breaking onto the scene in 2019, OPPO expects the next iteration of the mobile network to unlock new, never-seen-before services and technologies that will further enhance the customer experience. It will continue to invest significantly into its 5G roadmap and lead the way in providing greater connectivity, personalisation and immersive experiences to its customers.

This includes developing new devices to unlock the potential of 5G, with OPPO planning to launch smartwatches, smart wireless headphones and 5G smart home routers (5G CPE) in 2020.

