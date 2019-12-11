TFL launches Human Potential for the Digital Economy



Award-winning graduate school, Tech Futures Lab today announce the launch of their part-time Postgraduate Certificate designed in response to the rapidly changing world of work.

General Manager of Tech Futures Lab, Sarah Hindle says their new Postgraduate programme is about harnessing contemporary tools to become intentional about your life, career and impact on the world.

“Our Postgraduate Certificate in Human Potential for the Digital Economy is an introduction to the possibility of living a whole and fulfilled life, where connection and digital technology amplify conscious focus and unleash human potential for a greater good.”

In keeping with the Lab’s style, students will have access to industry-leading professionals who will guide them through contemporary thought and practice in business, technology and innovation.

Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development’s (ATEED), Head of Skills and Workforce, Melissa Hall, says they value the Lab’s human-centred approach to disruptive technologies and new business models.

“ATEED’s research shows that there will be 200,000 new jobs created in Auckland over the next decade. This growth and the changing requirements in existing roles, mean courses like the new Postgraduate Certificate in Human Potential for the Digital Economy are a great option for Auckland’s businesses and people to keep their skills up to date.”

Described as a uniquely ‘human approach to digital capabilities’, Tech Futures Lab’s Postgraduate Certificate focuses on the contemporary skills needed to remain relevant, agile and ahead of a rapidly changing future of work.

Tech Futures Lab Innovation Advisor and Founder of Wonder & Wander, Sarah Nally is excited to be part of the team delivering the new part-time programme.

“How do we prepare people for an uncertain yet limitless future? I believe this programme could be the answer. It is innovative not only in its curriculum but also in its delivery. This is truly a game-changer. I’m thrilled to be a part of something that will ensure real-world impact.”

Enrolments are open now with the programme starting 11 February 2020.

Further information found here.



