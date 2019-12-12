Evidence-based look at Port relocation



12 December 2019

Evidence-based look at Port relocation will reassure Auckland

The evidence-based examination that agencies have been asked to provide on Auckland port’s relocation is the best possible reassurance Auckland has received. This means we can move on from opinion writers and political interference to an objective business case and assessment said Michael Barnett, Chief Executive of the Auckland Business Chamber.

The Port is owned by the Auckland Council – the shareholders are the people of Auckland. What makes this a decision for central Government? “Having a port in Auckland earns over a billion from the freight sector and supports over 180,000 jobs.” The first objective for the owners and shareholders should be to relocate as close as reasonable to clients and within the Auckland region if possible so Auckland retains the benefits.

And on the port not being viable, that’s not true. The port has ample capacity thanks to technology, the issue is about social license.

