New Te Aho Tāmaka Leaders Celebrated

The Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) is thrilled to announce the 2019 Te Aho Tāmaka Manawatū Leaders.

This year’s leaders add a new range of expertise to the programme. “We’re excited to be connecting with leaders in a diverse range of fields, for whom Manawatū has been part of their journey and now they have the opportunity to give back to the region in a unique way, through Te Aho Tāmaka,” says CEDA’s Chief Executive Linda Stewart.

“Te Aho Tāmaka is an exciting project for our region and unlike anything that’s been done before in New Zealand. I’m pleased to welcome our new great achievers who have been recognised for outstanding accomplishments in their fields and beyond.”

The four new leaders for 2019 are;

Dr Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, former captain of the Black Ferns, inductee of the IRB Hall of Fame, first women to sit on the NZ Rugby Board, Massey University lecturer and winner of the Board and Management award at the inaugural 2018 Women of Influence Awards.

Paul and Fran Dibble, national leaders in the arts community, Paul is internationally recognised for his work in bronze and was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2005 honours. Fran, awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to art in 2007, has her artworks exhibited nationwide.

Vanisa Dhiru, President of the National Council of Women New Zealand, Vanisa is a global fellow of the BMWFoundation’s International Young Leaders Network, the only New Zealander in the network. She has sat on the board of a number of charities and NGO’s and in 2015 was appointed executive director of 2020 Communications Trust.

Te Aho Tāmaka is a Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) initiative that connects with and celebrates highly accomplished individuals, leaders who are connected to Manawatū and are proud of their connection and the role the region has played in their journey.

The programme is an integral part of CEDA’s commitment to attract, retain and develop talent in the region, as well as raising the national and international profile of Manawatū as a progressive region to live, visit, study, do business and invest. The programme was launched in 2018 with an inaugural intake of eight leaders.

