Company-X ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Again



HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND, DERCEMBER, 2019: Company-X today announced that it ranked Number 496 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2019, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Company-X grew 98 percent during this period.

Company-X co-founders and directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes credit hiring the best and the brightest for their team delivering service excellence for the company’s 98 percent revenue growth over the past three years.

Hallett said, "Company-X offers a multi-award-winning Silicon Valley savvy team with a Kiwi can-do attitude to multi-national and domestic clients."

Hughes added: “Our commitment to service excellence flows from our number one value which is delivering what we said we would."

Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Leader Mike Horne said: “Being ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is an impressive achievement, especially because today’s technology companies are thriving in extraordinarily competitive and changeable environments.

“Success in the technology sector requires a special mix of innovation, creativity and leadership.

“With its 98 percent growth rate over three years, Company-X has shown that they have what it takes to create and sustain success.”

Overall, companies that ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2019 program had an average growth rate of 717 percent—the highest average growth rate since 2008.

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific selection and qualifications The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a “technology company,” defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.

© Scoop Media

