International Human Resources specialist to join Ballance Agri-Nutrients Lead Team



Ballance Agri-Nutrients is proud to announce that Jackie Rich, an internationally experienced human resources professional, has accepted the role of General Manager People and Capability.

“We’re excited to add Jackie to our team. She is a proven HR leader who has successfully led teams at both strategic and operational levels, with over 20 years’ experience spanning the full spectrum of HR functions”, says Mark Wynne, Chief Executive Officer.

“It’s in our DNA at Ballance, a farmer-owned co-operative, to ensure Kiwi farmers have access to the very best products, services and advice, this also applies to the people that join our team, they are the very best. Jackie’s experience and passion is well suited to helping us shape the future we are walking towards.”

Jackie, who is originally from Scotland, has a strong track record in Australasian centric businesses with Carter Holt Harvey, Frucor, Asahi Beverages and Toll Group, after a successful career in the UK with Sara Lee and Promat International.

Jackie has been lucky enough to have lived and worked in Glasgow, London, Paris, Brussels, Tokyo, Auckland and Melbourne.

“Of all of these we chose NZ as our home, becoming citizens six years ago, to become a Kiwi is a privilege, and I’m very proud of that”, says Jackie.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about the opportunities and challenges of the NZ agriculture sector, and moving to Tauranga.”

Every member of the award winning Ballance team cares about the future of those that work and benefit from the agriculture sector. Jackie has demonstrated these qualities throughout her career.

“Our people and shareholders are innovators, we are always looking for new ways to improve our farming environment”, says Mark.

Jackie will be relocating to NZ over the summer and joining the Ballance team in February 2020.

