Selling New Zealand’s fruit and vegetables to the world is behind a new campaign showcasing New Zealand horticulture.

New Zealand Story (NZ Story) and Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) have got together to produce a video called the New Zealand Horticulture Story to support New Zealand’s position as a leader in healthy food.

‘The world is more and more interested in what it eats and where it comes from,’ says Horticulture New Zealand Vice President, Bernadine Guilleux.

‘With that in mind, we decided to make a video to tell the story of fruit and vegetable growing in New Zealand, in line with the Horticulture New Zealand vision of "healthy food for all forever".

‘The video highlights how New Zealand growers care for the environment and see the land as a resource to be respected under the Māori principle of Kaitiakitanga.

‘Also highlighted is the fact that consumers can have confidence in fruit and vegetables grown in New Zealand, thanks to the horticulture industry’s passion for food safety and biosecurity.

‘What’s more, New Zealand growers are some of the most innovative in the world, as demonstrated in how they grow, harvest, package and transport their produce, domestically and to the rest of the world.

‘For example, Rockit apples have been developed with 65% more potassium, 19% more energy and 10% more fibre than the average apple.’

New Zealand growers export to 128 markets. In 2018, they generated more than $3.6 billion in exports. The total value of New Zealand’s horticulture industry was $5.87 billion in 2018. The industry comprises about 5000 growers and generates around 60,000 jobs (Source: Horticulture New Zealand 2019 Annual Report).

The video is supported by:

- Key messages for exporters, industry leaders and New Zealand representatives

- Infographics for inclusion in presentations and media

- Industry presentations

- Video footage and royalty free images.

The New Zealand Horticulture Story has been developed with the help of the horticulture industry, including Balle Bros, Bostock NZ and Robotics Plus in the North Island, and Kono NZ LP & 45 South in the South Island.

The New Zealand Horticulture Story is the latest in a series of content assets designed by NZ Story to build New Zealand’s reputation.

"In a competitive global economy, reputation matters," says Sarah Morgan, Head of Engagement, NZ Story.

"Insights from perception research tell us that the combination of the NZ Story three values of kaitiaki, ingenuity and integrity resonate both with global and domestic consumers.

"The New Zealand Horticulture Story is a brilliant example of all three values in operation. It’s a story we’re proud to help bring to the world."

Contacts and downloads

You can download the assets from the New Zealand Horticulture Story for free by visiting the NZ Story.

About New Zealand Story

New Zealand Story has been set up to enhance New Zealand’s reputation beyond natural beauty. In a competitive global economy, reputation matters. And it’s important for a country like ours, with an economy that relies on the strengths of its exports, to continue to grow and diversify. The more we can do to ensure we’re all telling a broad, compelling and aspirational story about NZ, that’s grounded in our values and resonates with the world, the greater chance we have of attracting people to all that we offer. Put simply, we need to make New Zealand famous for more good things. https://www.nzstory.govt.nz/

About Horticulture New Zealand

HortNZ is a pan-sector organisation that represents the interests of commercial fruit, berry and vegetable growers of New Zealand. Its vision is "healthy food for all forever". Horticulture New Zealand showcases New Zealand horticulture to the world as sustainable, and socially and environmentally responsible. The industry is also a significant contributor to New Zealand’s economy and way of life. http://hortnz.co.nz/

