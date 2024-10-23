Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Incident Today (23 October 2024) At Ravensdown Awatoto Works, Napier

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 7:46 pm
Fire and Emergency services responded to a fire that broke out at our Awatoto Works in Napier this morning which has now been fully extinguished.

No one was hurt and all staff and contractors are safe and accounted for.

The fire was contained to two chimney stacks that had previously been decommissioned and were in the process of being dismantled. There has been no damage to neighbouring buildings.

The contained nature of the fire event means that production at Awatoto will not be affected.

We are now working with utmost safety and care to stabilise and clean up the area and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

We are grateful for the excellent and professional response from Fire and Emergency New Zealand and thank the local community for their understanding and support during this incident.

