Kiwi families call Santaline to help save Christmas for Kids

There’s no shortage of Christmas spirit among Kiwis as New Zealand families call Spark’s Santaline to leave their Christmas wish lists for Saint Nick, with many Kiwi kids calling back again to follow the weekly misadventures of Jelly the Elf.

Last week Jelvenincidentalacidopholus, a.k.a.Jelly the Elf, revealed that he was on his way to Aotearoa to look for New Zealand’s missing ‘Naughty or Nice’ list. This week’s instalment of Jelly’s adventure sees the pint-sized hero arrive in New Zealand where he encounters some friendly sheep, scary wetas, a choir of Tuis, the sulphuric scents of Rotorua and even picks up some te reo!

KiwiKids can follow Jelly’s misadventures and help save Christmas for New Zealand children by callingSantalineon 0800 222 222.

Jelly the Elf’sInteractive VoiceResponse(IVR) storyhas been created byNewZealand children’sbookauthor, KyleMewburn(‘Kiss! Kiss! Yuck! Yuck!’, ‘Old Hu-Hu’, ‘Duck’s Stuck’)in collaboration with Sparkand Scholastic. The story was recorded and mixed at Auckland’s Franklin Road studio. The adventure spans across four weeks and launched on Sunday, December 1, with a new chapter added on Sunday, December 8; Sunday, December 16 and the final instalment live this Sunday, December 22.

Families can callSantalineon 0800 222 222 to help Jellylocate the missing listbefore Christmas Eve.

