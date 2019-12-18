Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EDS report shoots down DairyNZ conclusions re freshwater

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society


The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) has released a memorandum from respected University of Auckland economist Professor Tim Hazledine, which analyses the economic modelling commissioned by DairyNZ. He concludes that DairyNZ has misinterpreted its economic modelling and misrepresented the impact of the freshwater reforms.

“We were concerned that DairyNZ had not accurately described what the modelling it commissioned said, and that it was putting a self-serving spin on the data,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“It is our contention, supported by Professor Hazledine, that DairyNZ grossly overstated the potential negative impacts of the reforms on the sector and on the wider New Zealand economy, when its own modelling shows the opposite. In our opinion DairyNZ is trying to avoid having to meet mandatory freshwater limits and is instead seeking to substitute what it euphemistically calls “good management practice” which is not going to cut the mustard.

Professor Hazledine was commissioned by EDS to review whether there was a reality gap between the model outputs and the DairyNZ conclusions.

“My conclusion is that the computable general equilibrium (GCE) models used by Sense Partners and Infometrics showed the same result: that New Zealand’s economic wellbeing would be slightly improved by the imposition of the proposed freshwater quality standards,” said Professor Hazledine.

“In its press release DairyNZ focused on scenario 3 which it said resulted in a cost to New Zealand of $6 billion a year by 2050 and a 24% reduction in milk production.

“With respect to the first point, New Zealand overall is forecast in the modelling to be slightly better off in economic terms as a result of the freshwater policies. Table 1 of the Infometrics report forecasts that Real Gross National Disposable Income will be about $1 billion / year (0.2% of GDP) higher even under Scenario 3.

“With respect to the second point, the modelling shows that a reduction in milk production will not lead to diminished returns from the sector: if we cut back the quantity supplied, we would move up the demand curve, getting a better price from fewer resources committed to the dairy sector – called ‘improved terms of trade’ (Infometrics, pp 4, 9; Sense Partners, page ii).

“Overall it is my prediction that we will be significantly better off economically from the implementation of the policy scenarios – even before factoring in the environmental benefits that these policies are purposed to achieve,” Professor Hazledine concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 