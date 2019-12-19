Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6575 (mid-rate) this morning.

Trade flows in both equity and currency markets remain light with investors winding ahead of the fast approaching holiday season.

The NZD has consolidated ahead of this morning’s quarterly GDP data release, current market expectations are for GDP to have increased by 0.5% during the September quarter amounting to an annual increase of 2.3%. This result would exceed the RBNZ’s 0.3% forecast and should help to underpin the NZD.

On the overnight economic data front German business sentiment strengthened to a six-month high with the ifo institute reporting their business climate index rose to 96.3 in December from 95.1 in November. The result was ahead of the forecast 95.5 reading.

Along with this morning’s GDP release the NZDAUD cross rate direction will be driven by this afternoon’s monthly Australian employment report due for release at 13:30. Anything short of a 15k jobs increase will put further pressure on the RBA to cut interest rates at their February meeting.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow +0.02%, S&P 500 +0.04%, FTSE +0.21%, DAX -0.49%, CAC -0.15%, Nikkei -0.55%, Shanghai -0.18%

Gold prices are little changed at $1,474 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched higher, up 0.3% trading at 61.01 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 