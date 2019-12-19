Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand summer cabin crew take to the skies

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

19 December 2019

From doctor to flight attendant – Air New Zealand summer cabin crew take to the skies

Air New Zealand has hired 120 successful candidates from more than 1,800 applicants for its temporary cabin crew roles to fly across the peak summer period.

An ex-firefighter, neonatal nurse, sign language interpreter, a doctor and police officer were among the candidates from around the world who were successful in landing the coveted summer roles.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cabin Crew Leeanne Langridge says she was impressed by the high calibre of skill and talent shown by the successful candidates.

“It’s been incredible to see this new group of cabin crew bring their skills from previous roles and apply them to their new job in the sky. They’ve put in a tremendous amount of work throughout their intensive training and we’re so excited to have them on board.

“They’re a diverse group ranging from ages 18 – 60, who all bring different and wonderful strengths to work. However, like our current cabin crew, they all have one thing in common – an unwavering commitment to safety coupled with a passion for people. They have a genuine desire to create moments of magic for our customers, especially across the holiday season.”

The summer cabin crew group will be operating the airline’s Boeing 777-300 and 777-200 aircraft from December to March across the peak summer period.


Click here to download video footage featuring some of the flight attendants at their recent graduation ceremony.

Ends


