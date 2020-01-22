Te Pae Christchurch gains international events leader

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is building on the depth of its international expertise with the appointment of experienced Client Services Manager, Lee-Ann Dahl.

Ms Dahl previously worked at the Durban International Convention Centre where she was part of the sales and events team for over 11 years. Ms Dahl project-managed a wide range of large-scale events during her time in Durban, including the 21st World Routes Development Congress. She has also previously held hospitality roles in the United Kingdom.

Ms Dahl said she is looking forward to promoting the Canterbury region to delegates through events held at Te Pae Christchurch.

“Our team want to provide clients with the complete Christchurch experience and ensure people leave with amazing memories of service, food and hospitality. We’re confident we can deliver at the highest level.”

Ms Dahl sees Te Pae Christchurch as a catalyst for growth in the city and believes working closely with the local industry itself is vital.

“I think this will help us portray the Christchurch narrative to our guests and I’m looking forward to creating events that really put the spotlight on Christchurch – it really is a wonderful, innovative city,” said Ms Dahl.

Director of Event Services Karine Legeay-Fisher said Ms Dahl and her team will go the extra mile to satisfy clients and create an authentic local experience – full of the warmth and hospitality that the region is known for.

“Lee-Ann knows what it takes to make guests feel at home and that’s what Te Pae Christchurch is all about. We’re more than just a convention centre – we want each event to be an experience that leaves guests feeling immersed in our local culture.”

“One of the unique aspects of Te Pae Christchurch is our ability to offer world class connections and experiences, both through the global expertise of our team and in particular the resources and networks of ASM Global, while also providing a genuine, welcoming experience of the very best of our local region.”

Date: Wednesday 22 January 2020



About Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is a crown-led major anchor project for the regeneration of Christchurch delivered by Ōtākaro Limited and is proudly managed by ASM Global. Opening in October 2020, Te Pae Christchurch will have capacity to host up to 2,000 delegates for a variety of national and international events. It will feature world-class purpose-built facilities including a 1,400 seat auditorium, up to 2,800 square metres of exhibition space and 24 meeting rooms. For more information visit tepae.co.nz

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people –through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global’s diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company’s depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company’s 61,000 passionate employees around the world delivers locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners, and operations, and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com



