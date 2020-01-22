Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL appoints CIO for Australia and New Zealand

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: JLL


Kathleen Stubbs’ experience spans Blockchain for property, IoT, AI and Robotic Process Automation solutions

AUCKLAND, 22 JANUARY 2020 – JLL has announced the appointment of Kathleen Stubbs as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Australia and New Zealand.

Most recently Kathleen was the Global Head of Infrastructure and Service Delivery (Deputy Global CIO) for Knight Frank’s global head office in London.

CEO of JLL Australia & New Zealand, Stephen Conry said, “Kathleen’s global and Australian experience is impressive and spans Blockchain for property, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation solutions. We are delighted she will join the Australian business and return to Sydney.

“Her career has included overseeing service and operations management, application, and database management in companies such as Star Entertainment Group, Herbert Smith Freehills Solicitors, Ernst & Young, and King & Wood Mallesons.

“JLL has been at the forefront of investing in our people, innovative technology and systems to deliver new technology-driven real estate offerings for our clients,” said Mr Conry.

JLL announced in September this year the formation of JLL Technologies, a new business division that will align and expand its technology and digital initiatives, and accelerate innovation in commercial real estate for its investor and occupier clients. Longtime Silicon Valley veterans Mihir Shah and Yishai Lerner, who have led JLL Spark since 2017, have been named to oversee JLL Technologies and will join the company’s Global Executive Board.

– ends –


