Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gen Less Project Shows Growing Number of EVs In Business

Monday, 2 March 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Gen Less


EV Shout Outs reveals it’s not just big business making the shift to EVs


2 March 2020 – New Zealand businesses across a range of sectors have been leaping at the chance to have their EV efforts profiled via the Gen Less EV Shout Outs initiative, which champions the use of electric vehicles in business.

Businesses already own 23 per cent of the nearly 20,000 registered electric vehicles in New Zealand, and buy most of the new EVs, so Gen Less launched EV Shout Outs to give organisations across the country an opportunity to ‘shout out’ about their EVs use online and on billboards across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

More than 30 businesses have already signed up for an EV Shout Out in advance of the campaign going live, from big businesses such as NZ Post, to small businesses including Verboom Tees and not-for-profits like Asthma NZ. Other organisations that have moved to EVs are encouraged to shout out from today.

Organisations cite a range of reasons that inspired their transition, from lowering their carbon footprint, to cuttings costs and even creating a healthier living environment for Kiwis across the country.

EECA Chief Executive Andrew Caseley says: “Consumers want to see businesses taking positive action to tackle climate change. Transport makes up around 20 per cent on New Zealand’s emissions, so electrifying transport is one of the best ways to do this. The shout out celebrate organisations, big and small, taking leadership in this area.

“They show that electric transport is becoming the new normal for modern business.
“Corporate Fleets moving to EVs also help grow the number of EVs in New Zealand. As those fleets get upgraded, their EVs go into the second-hand market creating more opportunities for New Zealanders to make the switch.”

Live from March 2nd and running until March 29th 2020, the EV Shout Outs will not only hero the EV efforts of New Zealand businesses on high profile billboards - they’ll also receive a profile boost online, with a series of broadscale digital banners celebrating their fleet transitions.

To find out more about how your business could recieve a shout out, visit: www.genless.govt.nz/ev-shout-outs

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gen Less on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 