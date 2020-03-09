Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amaltal Skipper Intimates A Guilty Plea To A Charge Under The Marine Reserves Act

Monday, 9 March 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Amaltal Fishing Company

Amaltal skipper intimates a guilty plea to a charge under the Marine Reserves Act 1971, apologises to company

On 4 March 2020, in the Nelson District Court, the skipper of the Amaltal Mariner has intimated a guilty plea to one charge under the Marine Reserves Act 1971 for an incident that occurred in March 2019, and has apologised to Amaltal.

In March last year, the vessel started a tow outside the Hikurangi Marine Reserve and then accidentally crossed the line into the reserve whilst fishing. During the brief time the net was in the reserve $213 worth of fish was caught. No benthic organisms were recorded as being caught in the tow.

The skipper said that “I realise the importance of maintaining the integrity of the system, whether it be under the Fisheries Act or whether it is a marine reserve under the Marine Reserves Act.

“I can confirm that the company takes its compliance obligations very seriously and these obligations are impressed upon Captains. As such, as Captain, I acknowledge and accept that the compliance obligations at sea are my responsibility,” he says. “I would never and did not intentionally fish in a marine reserve. It was an honest mistake. The company was not aware that I had fished in the area and was not in any way responsible. I do not wish my actions to be a reflection upon the fishing activities of Talley’s and the compliance record that they have.”

The skipper added that he had apologised unreservedly to the company and his crew.

Tony Hazlett from Amaltal says the one-time mistake was made by a skipper who had fished for more than 40 years with no previous incidents.

“Amaltal takes the sustainability of the marine environments where we fish seriously, and do not condone fishing in closed areas,” Hazlett says. “We have cooperated fully with Fisheries NZ on this matter, and will continue to do so.

“A skipper is provided with all the resources and equipment necessary for fishing lawfully, including maritime charts, copies of fisheries laws, regulations, electronic navigation equipment and regular compliance training,” he says. “They are then provided a catch plan for each trip, but it is a skipper’s responsibility to determine exactly where to fish and to ensure the vessel operates legally once at sea. The skipper of the Amaltal Mariner knows this, has taken full responsibility for his mistake, and has pleaded guilty to the charge.”

“Given the training and resources provided and how experienced the skipper is, we were alarmed that he had entered a marine reserve,” he says. “We have undertaken a detailed internal investigation into the incident, which confirmed the skipper’s report that he made an unintentional mistake and will face disciplinary action. We have also reiterated to all our skippers the importance of strict compliance with all fishing and maritime regulations.”

Hazlett said as required in the Marine Reserves Act 1971, the vessel has been seized by Fisheries NZ and bonded back to Amaltal. Amaltal has entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Note to editor: There will be no further comment as the matter is in front of the courts.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Amaltal Fishing Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 