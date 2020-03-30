Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental Increase Freeze Not A Rent Freeze

Monday, 30 March 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: NZPIF

The NZ Property Investors’ Federation (NZPIF) is concerned that many tenants have mistaken the Government announcement banning rent increases as a freeze on having to pay rent.

“We have heard from many members that their tenants have contacted them saying they no longer have to pay rent while other tenants are simply stopping their rental payments”, said Sharon Cullwick, the NZPIF Executive Officer.

Minister of Housing, the Hon Dr Megan Woods, has confirmed that tenants are still required to pay their rent.

There has also been confusion over mortgage holidays. Some tenants and tenant groups have interpreted this as mortgage holders not having to pay for their mortgages over a period of time. However, there is no free lunch here.

If a rental property owner applies for a mortgage holiday, Interest will still be applied to the mortgage. This, as well as a document setup fee of approximately $400, will result in the size of the loan increasing and over time the borrower will be paying interest on the interest payments they are deferring. Some mortgage holidays could end up adding one-two years to the length of the loan as well as substantial costs.

Many people believe that landlords are extremely wealthy people who own multiple houses which are debt free. This is far from the truth. The vast majority of rental property owners have just one rental property, with around 90% having just one or two rentals.

Rental property owners are ordinary New Zealanders who are facing all the same issues from Covid-19. They may also have lost their job or had their income cut just as has happened to other New Zealanders.

“We are asking our members to be compassionate with regard to their tenants, but we would also like tenants to understand that many landlords are facing financial difficulties as well”, said Cullwick.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZPIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 